AP Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino’s ballot

Purdue (11-0) UConn (12-0) Houston (11-1) Virginia (8-1) Arizona (10-1) Kansas (10-1) Arkansas (10-1) Tennessee (9-2) Texas (9-1) Baylor (8-2) UCLA (10-2) Gonzaga (9-3) Alabama (9-2) Duke (10-2) Mississippi St. (11-0) Illinois (8-3) TCU (9-1) Wisconsin (9-2) Marquette (9-3) Kentucky (7-3) Virginia Tech (11-1) Miami (11-1) New Mexico (11-0) North Carolina (8-4) Charleston (11-1)

Also considered: West Virginia (9-2), Memphis (9-3), Xavier (9-3).

Dropped out: Well. 14 Indiana (8-3) after a 22-point loss to Kansas; Well. 19 Auburn (9-2) after a loss to USC; Well. 20 Maryland (8-3) after a 27-point loss to UCLA; Well. 23 Ohio State (7-3) after a loss to North Carolina.

Entered: Marquette at No. 19 after a win over Creighton; New Mexico at No. 23 after a win over Iona; North Carolina at No. 25 after a neutral-court win over No. 23 Ohio State; Charleston at No. 25 (four Kenpom top-100 wins, including one over Virginia Tech; lone loss at North Carolina).

Analysis: Either Purdue or UConn could easily be No. 1. Tough call. I’m going with Purdue because the Boilers own three top-20 Kenpom wins (all away from home) compared to one for UConn, and to leapfrog an unbeaten No. 1 should require a huge win in a given week…Going to throw New Mexico a bone after Sunday’s win over Iona; Lobos are one of four remaining unbeatens and own a high-quality road win at Saint Mary’s…this week’s big riser is UCLA, climbing five spots after beating Maryland and Kentucky by double figures.

By conference: SEC (5), ACC (5), Big 12 (4), Big Ten (3), Big East (2), Pac-12 (2), American (1), Colonial (1), West Coast (1 ), Mountain West (1).

