AP Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino’s ballot

  1. Purdue (11-0)
  2. UConn (12-0)
  3. Houston (11-1)
  4. Virginia (8-1)
  5. Arizona (10-1)
  6. Kansas (10-1)
  7. Arkansas (10-1)
  8. Tennessee (9-2)
  9. Texas (9-1)
  10. Baylor (8-2)
  11. UCLA (10-2)
  12. Gonzaga (9-3)
  13. Alabama (9-2)
  14. Duke (10-2)
  15. Mississippi St. (11-0)
  16. Illinois (8-3)
  17. TCU (9-1)
  18. Wisconsin (9-2)
  19. Marquette (9-3)
  20. Kentucky (7-3)
  21. Virginia Tech (11-1)
  22. Miami (11-1)
  23. New Mexico (11-0)
  24. North Carolina (8-4)
  25. Charleston (11-1)
Also considered: West Virginia (9-2), Memphis (9-3), Xavier (9-3).

Dropped out: Well. 14 Indiana (8-3) after a 22-point loss to Kansas; Well. 19 Auburn (9-2) after a loss to USC; Well. 20 Maryland (8-3) after a 27-point loss to UCLA; Well. 23 Ohio State (7-3) after a loss to North Carolina.

Entered: Marquette at No. 19 after a win over Creighton; New Mexico at No. 23 after a win over Iona; North Carolina at No. 25 after a neutral-court win over No. 23 Ohio State; Charleston at No. 25 (four Kenpom top-100 wins, including one over Virginia Tech; lone loss at North Carolina).

