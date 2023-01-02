AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 9

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our Predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 9

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our Prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 9

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Baylor Bears 10-3 (12)

24. Iowa State Cyclones 10-2 (NR)

23. Kentucky Wildcats 9-4 (19)

22. New Mexico Lobos 14-0 (T22)

21. Auburn Tigers 11-2 (20)

20. Indiana Hoosiers 10-3 (16)

19. Missouri Tigers 12-1 (NR)

18. Xavier Musketeers 12-3 (T22)

17. TCU Horned Frogs 12-1 (18)

16. Duke Blue Devils 11-3 (17)

15. Arkansas Razorbacks 11-2 (9)

14. LSU Tigers 12-1 (NR)

13. Wisconsin Badgers 10-2 (15)

12. Miami Hurricanes 13-1 (14)

11. Virginia Cavaliers 10-2 (13)

10. UCLA Bruins 13-2 (11)

9. Gonzaga Bulldogs 12-3 (10)

8. UConn Huskies 14-1 (2)

7. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-2 (8)

6. Tennessee Volunteers 11-2 (7)

5. Texas Longhorns 12-1 (6)

4. Arizona Wildcats 13-1 (5)

3. Kansas Jayhawks 12-1 (4)

2. Houston Cougars 14-1 (3)

1. Purdue Boilermakers 13-0 (1)

