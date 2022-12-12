AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 6
What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our Predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 6
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our Prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 6
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. UNLV Rebels 10-0 (NR)
24. Charleston Cougars 10-1 (NR)
23. Illinois Fighting Illini 7-3 (17)
22. Maryland Terrapins 8-0 (13)
21. Wisconsin Badgers 8-2 (NR)
20. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-2 (25)
19. TCU Horned Frogs 8-1 (24)
18. Mississippi State Bulldogs 9-0 (23)
17. Indiana Hoosiers 8-2 (14)
16. UCLA Bruins 8-2 (19)
15. Gonzaga Bulldogs 7-3 (18)
14. Kentucky Wildcats 7-2 (16)
13. Duke Blue Devils 10-2 (15)
12. Auburn Tigers 8-1 (11)
11. Baylor Bears 7-2 (12)
10. Arizona Wildcats 8-1 (10)
9. Arkansas Razorbacks 9-1 (9)
8. Houston Cougars 9-1 (1)
7. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-1 (8)
6. Texas Longhorns 7-1 (2)
5. Tennessee Volunteers 9-1 (7)
4. Kansas Jayhawks 9-1 (6)
3. UConn Huskies 11-0 (5)
2. Purdue Boilermakers 10-0 (4)
1. Virginia Cavaliers 8-0 (3)
