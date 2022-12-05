AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 5

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our Predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 5

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our Prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 5

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Charleston Cougars 8-1 (NR)

24. TCU Horned Frogs 6-1 (NR)

23. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-2 (25)

22. Creighton Bluejays 6-3 (7)

21. Gonzaga Bulldogs 5-3 (14)

– Coaches Final Regular Season Football Rankings

20. San Diego State Aztecs 6-2 (24)

19. Iowa State Cyclones 7-1 (23)

18. Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 (16)

17. UCLA Bruins 7-2 (21)

16. Kentucky Wildcats 6-2 (19)

15. Indiana Hoosiers 7-1 (10)

14. Baylor Bears 6-2 (6)

13. Auburn Tigers 8-0 (15)

12. Maryland Terrapins 8-0 (22)

11. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (12)

– AP Final Regular Season Football Rankings

10. Duke Blue Devils 8-2 (17)

9. Tennessee Volunteers 7-1 (13)

8. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-1 (11)

7. Kansas Jayhawks 8-1 (9)

6. Arizona Wildcats 7-1 (4)

5. UConn Huskies 8-0 (8)

4. Purdue Boilermakers 9-0 (5)

3. Virginia Cavaliers 7-0 (3)

2. Texas Longhorns 6-0 (2)

1. Houston Cougars 9-0 (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings

Story Originally appeared on College Football News