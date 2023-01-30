AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 13

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our Predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 13

AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 13

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our Prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 New Mexico 19-3 (25)

24 Charleston 21-2 (18)

23 Indiana 15-6 (NR)

22 Auburn 16-5 (15)

21 San Diego State 17-4 (NR)

20 Clemson 18-4 (24)

19 Providence 17-5 (23)

18 Xavier 17-5 (13)

17 Saint Mary’s 19-4 (22)

16 Florida Atlantic 21-1 (21)

15 Gonzaga 18-4 (14)

14 Iowa State 15-5 (12)

13 Kansas 17-4 (9)

12 TCU 16-5 (11)

11 Texas 17-4 (10)

10 UCLA 17-4 (8)

9 Baylor 16-5 (17)

8 Marquette 17-5 (16)

7 Kansas State 18-3 (5)

6 Alabama 18-3 (2)

5 Virginia 16-3 (7)

4 Arizona 19-3 (6)

3 Tennessee 18-3 (4)

2 Houston 20-3 (3)

1 Purdue 21-1 (1)

