AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 11

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our Predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 11

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our Prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Duke Blue Devils 13-5 (24)

24. Illinois Fighting Illini 12-5 (NR)

23. Florida Atlantic Owls 16-1 (NR)

22. Baylor Bears 12-5 (NR)

21. Charleston Cougars 18-1 (22)

20. Providence Friars 14-4 (19)

19. Auburn Tigers 14-3 (21)

18. UConn Huskies 15-4 (6)

17. Marquette Golden Eagles 14-5 (25)

16. Miami Hurricanes 14-3 (16)

15 Clemson Tigers 15-3 (NR)

14. Kansas State Wildcats 15-2 (11)

13. TCU Horned Frogs 14-3 (17)

12. Iowa State Cyclones 13-3 (14)

11. Arizona Wildcats 15-3 (9)

10. Tennessee Volunteers 14-3 (5)

9. Virginia Cavaliers 13-3 (13)

8. Xavier Musketeers 15-3 (12)

7. Texas Longhorns 15-2 (10)

6. Gonzaga Bulldogs 15-3 (8)

5. UCLA Bruins 16-2 (7)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 15-2 (4)

3. Purdue Boilermakers 16-1 (3)

2. Kansas Jayhawks 16-1 (2)

1. Houston Cougars 17-1 (1)

Story Originally appeared on College Football News