AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 13

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 13 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Week 13

Coaches Poll All-Time College Basketball Rankings

AP Poll All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll



Others Receiving Votes: Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pitt 9 , West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 Auburn 16-5 117 (15)

24 UConn 16-6 131 (19)

23 Miami 16-5 146 (25)

22 San Diego State 17-4 170 (NR)

21 Indiana 15-6 250(NR)

– Coaches Poll College Basketball Top 25

20 Clemson 18-4 340 (24)

19 Florida Atlantic 21-1,392 (21)

18 Saint Mary’s 19-4 419 22)

17 Providence 17-5,438 (23)

16 Xavier 17-5 689 (13)

15 TCU 16-5 752 (11)

14 Marquette 17-5 769 (16)

13 Iowa State 15-5,832 (12)

12 Gonzaga 18-4 837 (14)

11 Baylor 16-5 905 (17)

– CFN 2023 Early Rankings 1-133

10 Texas 17-4,939 (10)

9 UCLA 17-4 993 (8)

8 Kansas 17-4 1034 (9)

7 Kansas State 18-3 1190 (5)

6 Virginia 16-3 1258 (7)

5 Arizona 19-3 1310 (6)

4 Alabama 18-3 1312 (2)

3 Houston 20-3 1415 (3)

2 Tennessee 18-3 1443 (4)

1 Purdue 21-1 1550 (62 1st) (1)

Monday Game Previews, Predictions

Virginia at Syracuse | Baylor at Texas | Iowa State at Texas Tech

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

Story Originally appeared on College Football News