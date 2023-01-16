AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 11
What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our Predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 11
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our Prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Duke Blue Devils 13-5 (24)
24. Illinois Fighting Illini 12-5 (NR)
23. Florida Atlantic Owls 16-1 (NR)
22. Baylor Bears 12-5 (NR)
21. Charleston Cougars 18-1 (22)
– Coaches Final Football Rankings
20. Providence Friars 14-4 (19)
19. Auburn Tigers 14-3 (21)
18. UConn Huskies 15-4 (6)
17. Marquette Golden Eagles 14-5 (25)
16. Miami Hurricanes 14-3 (16)
– Coaches Poll College Basketball Top 25 Prediction
15 Clemson Tigers 15-3 (NR)
14. Kansas State Wildcats 15-2 (11)
13. TCU Horned Frogs 14-3 (17)
12. Iowa State Cyclones 13-3 (14)
11. Arizona Wildcats 15-3 (9)
– AP All-Time College Football Rankings
10. Tennessee Volunteers 14-3 (5)
9. Virginia Cavaliers 13-3 (13)
8. Xavier Musketeers 15-3 (12)
7. Texas Longhorns 15-2 (10)
6. Gonzaga Bulldogs 15-3 (8)
– CFN Final Football Rankings 1-131
5. UCLA Bruins 16-2 (7)
4. Alabama Crimson Tide 15-2 (4)
3. Purdue Boilermakers 16-1 (3)
2. Kansas Jayhawks 16-1 (2)
1. Houston Cougars 17-1 (1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings
.