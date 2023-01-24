AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2020 to 2022

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2020 to 2022 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2020’s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

In a strange way thanks to a global pandemic, the 2020 final AP rankings might be the truest of the bunch when it comes giving credit to who the best teams were in the regular season – there wasn’t an NCAA Tournament. At least so far, Gonzaga has had the most regular season fun without the final payoff.

AP Poll: 2020 to 2022 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Gonzaga 74

2 Kansas 72

3 Baylor 66

4 Villanova 44

5 Kentucky 37

6 Illinois 36

7 Houston 35

8 Florida State 34

9 Duke 32

10 San Diego State 30

11 Iowa 29

12 Creighton 26

12 Ohio State 26

14 Arkansas 25

T15 Arizona 24

T15 Auburn 24

17 Dayton 23

T18 Michigan 22

T18 Purdue 22

T20 Alabama 21

T20 Tennessee 21

T20 Virginia 21

T20 Wisconsin 21

24 Texas Tech 19

25 Texas 18

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Michigan State 17, Oklahoma State 15, UCLA 15, West Virginia 15, Maryland 14, Oregon 13, Providence 13, Louisville 12, BYU 11, Seton Hall 11, Loyola-Chicago 9, Saint Mary’s 8, Murray State 6, USC 6, UConn 5, Colorado 4, Boise State 3, Butler 3, Colorado State 2, Virginia Tech 1

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2013 Final Top 25

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2023 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: COMING

COMING

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2022 Final Top 25

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2022 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kansas

1 Gonzaga

2 Arizona

3 Kansas

4 Baylor

5 Tennessee

6 Villanova

7 Kentucky

8 Auburn

9 Duke

10 Purdue

11 UCLA

12 Texas Tech

13 Providence

14 Wisconsin

15 Houston

16 Iowa

17 Arkansas

18 Saint Mary’s

19 Illinois

20 Murray State

21 UConn

22 U.S.C

23 Boise State

24 Colorado State

25 Texas

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2021 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Baylor

1 Gonzaga

2 Illinois

3 Baylor

4 Michigan

5 Alabama

6 Houston

7 Ohio State

8 Iowa

9 Texas

10 Arkansas

11 Oklahoma State

12 Kansas

13 West Virginia

14 Florida State

15 Virginia

16 San Diego State

17 Loyola-Chicago

18 Villanova

19 Creighton

20 Purdue

21 Texas Tech

22 Colorado

23 BYU

24 U.S.C

25 Virginia Tech

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2020 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Well Champion

1 Kansas

2 Gonzaga

3 Dayton

4 Florida State

5 Baylor

6 San Diego State

7 Creighton

8 Kentucky

9 Michigan State

10 Villanova

11 Duke

12 Maryland

13 Oregon

14 Louisville

15 Seton Hall

16 Virginia

17 Wisconsin

18 BYU

19 Ohio State

20 Auburn

21 Illinois

22 Houston

23 Butler

24 West Virginia

25 Iowa

