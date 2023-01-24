AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2020 to 2022
Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2020 to 2022 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2020’s?
Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
In a strange way thanks to a global pandemic, the 2020 final AP rankings might be the truest of the bunch when it comes giving credit to who the best teams were in the regular season – there wasn’t an NCAA Tournament. At least so far, Gonzaga has had the most regular season fun without the final payoff.
AP Poll: 2020 to 2022 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 Gonzaga 74
2 Kansas 72
3 Baylor 66
4 Villanova 44
5 Kentucky 37
6 Illinois 36
7 Houston 35
8 Florida State 34
9 Duke 32
10 San Diego State 30
11 Iowa 29
12 Creighton 26
12 Ohio State 26
14 Arkansas 25
T15 Arizona 24
T15 Auburn 24
17 Dayton 23
T18 Michigan 22
T18 Purdue 22
T20 Alabama 21
T20 Tennessee 21
T20 Virginia 21
T20 Wisconsin 21
24 Texas Tech 19
25 Texas 18
Others Receiving Votes (Points): Michigan State 17, Oklahoma State 15, UCLA 15, West Virginia 15, Maryland 14, Oregon 13, Providence 13, Louisville 12, BYU 11, Seton Hall 11, Loyola-Chicago 9, Saint Mary’s 8, Murray State 6, USC 6, UConn 5, Colorado 4, Boise State 3, Butler 3, Colorado State 2, Virginia Tech 1
NCAA Basketball National Champion: COMING
COMING
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kansas
1 Gonzaga
2 Arizona
3 Kansas
4 Baylor
5 Tennessee
6 Villanova
7 Kentucky
8 Auburn
9 Duke
10 Purdue
11 UCLA
12 Texas Tech
13 Providence
14 Wisconsin
15 Houston
16 Iowa
17 Arkansas
18 Saint Mary’s
19 Illinois
20 Murray State
21 UConn
22 U.S.C
23 Boise State
24 Colorado State
25 Texas
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Baylor
1 Gonzaga
2 Illinois
3 Baylor
4 Michigan
5 Alabama
6 Houston
7 Ohio State
8 Iowa
9 Texas
10 Arkansas
11 Oklahoma State
12 Kansas
13 West Virginia
14 Florida State
15 Virginia
16 San Diego State
17 Loyola-Chicago
18 Villanova
19 Creighton
20 Purdue
21 Texas Tech
22 Colorado
23 BYU
24 U.S.C
25 Virginia Tech
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Well Champion
1 Kansas
2 Gonzaga
3 Dayton
4 Florida State
5 Baylor
6 San Diego State
7 Creighton
8 Kentucky
9 Michigan State
10 Villanova
11 Duke
12 Maryland
13 Oregon
14 Louisville
15 Seton Hall
16 Virginia
17 Wisconsin
18 BYU
19 Ohio State
20 Auburn
21 Illinois
22 Houston
23 Butler
24 West Virginia
25 Iowa
