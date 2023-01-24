AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2010 to 2019
Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2010 to 2019 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2010s?
Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national Champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
Kansas put together an amazing decade without any national championships to show for it. UConn got two, Duke won two of their own, and Villanova was amazing late in the decade with two national titles in three seasons.
Kansas didn’t win anything, but because the final AP rankings come after the NCAA Tournament, the No. 1 team of the 2010s have it over all the national champs.
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Top 25 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015
2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
NCAA Basketball National Champions
2010 duke, 2011 UConn, 2012 Kentucky, 2013 Louisville, 2014 UConn, 2015 duke, 2016 villanova, 2017 North Carolina, 2018 villanova, 2019 Virginia
AP Poll: 2010 to 2019 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 Kansas 204
2 Duke 192
3 Kentucky 152
4 North Carolina 142
5 Michigan State 135
6 Villanova 133
7 Virginia 116
8 Gonzaga 113
9 Arizona 102
10 Louisville 101
11 Ohio State 97
12 Michigan 88
13 Wisconsin 83
14 Purdue 82
14 Syracuse 82
16 West Virginia 72
17 Wichita State 61
18 Florida 58
19 Baylor 56
20 Notre Dame 54
21 Iowa State 50
22 New Mexico 48
23 Xavier 47
24 Kansas State 46
25 Georgetown 45
Others Receiving Votes (Points): Indiana 44, Tennessee 44, Cincinnati 43, Florida State 42, Miami 41, Oregon 39, Oklahoma 37, San Diego State 37, Pitt 36, Texas Tech 29, Maryland 28, Marquette 26, UCLA 26, BYU 25, SMU 25, UConn 25, Missouri 23, Butler 22, Creighton 21, Houston 20, Utah 20, Auburn 19, Texas 18, Texas A&M 16, Northern Iowa 15, LSU 14, Murray State 14, Saint Louis 14, Temple 14, Vanderbilt 12, Buffalo 11 , Virginia Tech 10, Oklahoma State 9, Nevada 8, St. John’s 8, Utah State 8, Memphis 7, Saint Mary’s 7, Wofford 7, Clemson 6, Seton Hall 6, Arkansas 5, Cal 3, UNLV 3, VCU 3, Washington 3, Richmond 2, Iowa 1
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Top 25 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015
2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2019 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2019 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Virginia
1 Duke
2 Virginia
3 North Carolina
4 Gonzaga
5 Michigan State
6 Tennessee
7 Kentucky
8 Michigan
9 Texas Tech
10 Florida State
11 Houston
12 LSU
13 Purdue
14 Auburn
15 Buffalo
16 Virginia Tech
17 Kansas
18 Kansas State
19 Wofford
20 Nevada
21 Wisconsin
22 Cincinnati
23 Villanova
24 Iowa State
25 Utah State
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Top 25 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015
2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2018 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2018 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Villanova
1 Virginia
2 Villanova
3 Xavier
4 Kansas
5 Michigan State
6 Cincinnati
7 Michigan
7 Gonzaga
9 Duke
10 North Carolina
11 Purdue
12 Arizona
13 Tennessee
14 Texas Tech
15 West Virginia
16 Wichita State
17 Ohio State
18 Kentucky
19 Auburn
20 Clemson
21 Houston
22 Miami
23 Florida
24 Nevada
25 Saint Mary’s
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Top 25 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015
2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2017 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2017 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina
1 Villanova
2 Gonzaga
3 Kansas
4 Arizona
5 North Carolina
6 Kentucky
7 Duke
8 UCLA
9 Oregon
10 Louisville
11 SMU
12 Baylor
13 West Virginia
14 Notre Dame
15 Purdue
16 Florida State
16 Iowa State
18 Cincinnati
19 Wichita State
20 Florida
21 Butler
22 Saint Mary’s
23 Michigan
24 Virginia
25 Wisconsin
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Top 25 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015
2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2016 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2016 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Villanova
1 Kansas
2 Michigan State
3 North Carolina
4 Virginia
5 Oregon
6 Villanova
7 Oklahoma
8 West Virginia
9 Xavier
10 Kentucky
10 Miami
12 Purdue
13 Utah
14 Indiana
15 Texas A&M
16 Louisville
17 Arizona
18 Maryland
19 Duke
20 Seton Hall
21 Baylor
22 Iowa State
23 Cal
24 SMU
25 Iowa
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Top 25 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015
2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2015 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2015 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke
1 Kentucky
2 Villanova
3 Wisconsin
4 Duke
5 Arizona
6 Virginia
7 Gonzaga
8 Notre Dame
9 Iowa State
10 Kansas
11 Northern Iowa
12 Maryland
13 Oklahoma
14 Wichita State
15 North Carolina
16 Baylor
17 Louisville
18 SMU
19 Utah
20 West Virginia
21 Arkansas
22 Georgetown
23 Michigan State
24 Butler
25 VCU
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Top 25 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015
2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2014 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2014 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn
1 Florida
2 Wichita State
3 Virginia
4 Arizona
5 Louisville
5 Villanova
7 Michigan
8 Duke
9 Iowa State
10 Kansas
11 Michigan State
12 Wisconsin
13 San Diego State
14 Syracuse
15 Cincinnati
16 Creighton
17 New Mexico
18 UConn
19 North Carolina
20 UCLA
21 Oklahoma
22 Ohio State
23 Baylor
24 VCU
25 Saint Louis
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Top 25 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015
2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2013 Final Top 10
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2013 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Louisville
1 Gonzaga
2 Louisville
3 Kansas
4 Indiana
5 Miami
6 Duke
7 Ohio State
8 Georgetown
9 Michigan State
10 Michigan
10 New Mexico
12 Kansas State
13 Saint Louis
14 Florida
15 Marquette
16 Syracuse
17 Oklahoma State
18 Wisconsin
19 Memphis
20 Pitt
21 Arizona
22 Creighton
23 Notre Dame
24 UCLA
25 Oregon
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Top 25 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015
2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2012 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2012 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky
1 Kentucky
2 Syracuse
3 Missouri
4 North Carolina
5 Michigan State
5 Kansas
7 Ohio State
8 Duke
9 Baylor
10 Florida State
11 Marquette
12 Murray State
13 Michigan
14 Wisconsin
15 Georgetown
16 Indiana
17 Louisville
18 Wichita State
19 Creighton
20 Vanderbilt
21 New Mexico
22 San Diego State
23 UNLV
24 Saint Mary’s
25 Florida
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Top 25 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015
2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2011 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2011 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn
1 Ohio State
2 Kansas
3 Duke
4 Pitt
5 Notre Dame
6 San Diego State
7 North Carolina
8 Texas
9 UConn
10 BYU
11 Kentucky
12 Syracuse
13 Purdue
14 Louisville
15 Florida
16 Wisconsin
17 Arizona
18 St. John’s
19 Utah State
20 Xavier
21 Kansas State
22 West Virginia
23 Washington
24 Texas A&M
25 Vanderbilt
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Top 25 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015
2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2010 Final Top 25
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2010 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke
1 Kansas
2 Kentucky
3 Duke
4 Syracuse
5 Ohio State
6 West Virginia
7 Kansas State
8 New Mexico
9 Villanova
10 Purdue
11 Butler
12 Temple
13 Michigan State
14 Georgetown
15 Tennessee
16 Wisconsin
17 BYU
18 Pitt
19 Baylor
20 Maryland
21 Vanderbilt
22 Gonzaga
23 Texas A&M
24 Richmond
25 Xavier
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Top 25 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015
2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019
College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time
Story Originally appeared on College Football News