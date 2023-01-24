AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1980 to 1989
Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1980 to 1989 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1980s?
Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final No. 1 team gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
Because the final AP college basketball rankings come out at the end of the regular season instead of after the NCAA Tournament, there are a few egregious blips here and there – like UCLA not being the program of the 1960s. All of those inconsistencies are holding the 1980’s beer.
Remember those back-to-back DePaul national Champs in 1980 and 1981? They finished on top of the final AP polls, but crashed in tournament time.
1885 national Champion Villanova wasn’t in the final AP rankings, and neither was the Danny (Manning) and the Miracles Kansas team of 1988 that won it all.
It was the decade when the NCAA Tournament went to a whole other level, and these rankings reflect that.
1980 Louisville, 1981 Indiana, 1982 North Carolina, 1983 NC State, 1984 Georgetown, 1985 villanova, 1986 Louisville, 1987 Indiana, 1988 Kansas, 1989 Michigan
AP Poll: 1980 to 1989 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 North Carolina 200
2 Georgetown 149
3 Kentucky 131
4 DePaul 117
5 UNLV 115
6 Duke 112
T7 Indiana 108
T7 Syracuse 108
9 Louisville 101
T10 Illinois 96
T10 Oklahoma 96
12 St. John’s 81
13 Missouri 79
14 Michigan 77
15 Oregon State 76
16 Iowa 71
16 Memphis State 71
18 Virginia 66
19 Purdue 64
20 North Carolina 60
21 Arkansas 55
22 UCLA 53
23 LSU 51
T24 Arizona 49
T24 Temple 49
Others Receiving Votes (Points): Houston 46, Kansas 43, Maryland 41, Georgia Tech 40, NC State 39, Tulsa 38, Alabama 36, Pitt 32, Arizona State 31, BYU 31, Wake Forest 30, Bradley 27, UTEP 23, Wyoming 22, West Virginia 21, Minnesota 19, Idaho 18, Louisiana Tech 18, Ohio State 16, Boston College 15, Fresno State 15, Georgia 15, Seton Hall 15, VCU 15, Clemson 13, Stanford 13, Villanova 13, Loyola-Chicago 12, Utah 12, Wichita State 12, Chattanooga 11, Loyola Marymount 11, Tennessee 11, Washington 11, Florida State 10, New Orleans 10, Navy 9, Texas Tech 9, UAB 9, Weber State 9, Ball State 8, Michigan State 8, Xavier 8, Oklahoma State 7, TCU 7, Kansas State 6
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1989 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Michigan
1 Arizona
2 Georgetown
3 Illinois
4 Oklahoma
5 North Carolina
6 Missouri
7 Syracuse
8 Indiana
9 Duke
10 Michigan
11 Seton Hall
12 Louisville
13 Stanford
14 Iowa
15 UNLV
16 Florida State
17 West Virginia
18 Ball State
19 NC State
20 Alabama
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1988 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kansas
1 Temple
2 Arizona
3 Purdue
4 Oklahoma
5 Duke
6 Kentucky
7 North Carolina
8 Pitt
9 Syracuse
10 Michigan
11 Bradley
12 UNLV
13 Wyoming
14 NC State
15 Loyola Marymount
16 Illinois
17 Iowa
18 Xavier
19 BYU
20 Kansas State
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1987 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Indiana
1 UNLV
2 North Carolina
3 Indiana
4 Georgetown
5 DePaul
6 Iowa
7 Purdue
8 Temple
9 Alabama
10 Syracuse
11 Illinois
12 Pitt
13 Clemson
14 Missouri
15 UCLA
16 New Orleans
17 Duke
18 Notre Dame
19 TCU
20 Kansas
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1986 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Louisville
1 Duke
2 Kansas
3 Kentucky
4 St. John’s
5 Michigan
6 Georgia Tech
7 Louisville
8 North Carolina
9 Syracuse
10 Notre Dame
11 UNLV
12 Memphis State
13 Georgetown
14 Bradley
15 Oklahoma
16 Indiana
17 Navy
18 Michigan State
19 Illinois
20 UTEP
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1985 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Villanova
1 Georgetown
2 Michigan
3 St. John’s
4 Oklahoma
5 Memphis State
6 Georgia Tech
7 North Carolina
8 Louisiana Tech
9 UNLV
10 Duke
11 VCU
12 Illinois
13 Kansas
14 Loyola-Chicago
15 Syracuse
16 NC State
17 Texas Tech
18 Tulsa
19 Georgia
20 LSU
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1984 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Georgetown
1 North Carolina
2 Georgetown
3 Kentucky
4 DePaul
5 Houston
6 Illinois
7 Oklahoma
8 Arkansas
9 UTEP
10 Purdue
11 Maryland
12 Tulsa
13 UNLV
14 Duke
15 Washington
16 Memphis State
17 Oregon State
18 Syracuse
19 Wake Forest
20 Temple
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1983 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: NC State
1 Houston
2 Louisville
3 St. John’s
4 Virginia
5 Indiana
6 UNLV
7 UCLA
8 North Carolina
9 Arkansas
10 Missouri
11 Boston College
12 Kentucky
13 Villanova
14 Wichita State
15 Chattanooga
16 NC State
17 Memphis State
18 Georgia
19 Oklahoma State
20 Georgetown
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1982 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina
1 North Carolina
2 DePaul
3 Virginia
4 Oregon State
5 Missouri
6 Georgetown
7 Minnesota
8 Idaho
9 Memphis State
10 Tulsa
11 Fresno State
12 Arkansas
13 Alabama
14 West Virginia
15 Kentucky
16 Iowa
17 UAB
18 Wake Forest
19 UCLA
20 Louisville
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1981 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Indiana
1 DePaul
2 Oregon State
3 Arizona State
4 LSU
5 Virginia
6 North Carolina
7 Notre Dame
8 Kentucky
9 Indiana
10 UCLA
11 Wake Forest
12 Louisville
13 Iowa
14 Utah
15 Tennessee
16 BYU
17 Wyoming
18 Maryland
19 Illinois
20 Arkansas
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1980 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Louisville
1 DePaul
2 Louisville
3 LSU
4 Kentucky
5 Oregon State
6 Syracuse
7 Indiana
8 Maryland
9 Notre Dame
10 Ohio State
11 Georgetown
12 BYU
13 St. John’s
14 Duke
15 North Carolina
16 Missouri
17 Weber State
18 Arizona State
19 Iowa
20 Purdue
