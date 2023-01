AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1949 to 1959

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1949 to 1959 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1950s? The AP college basketball poll started at the end of the 1948-1949 season, so we’re lumping it in this decade, too.

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Kentucky won four NCAA Tournaments, proving to be even better than the final rankings in the AP polls. Even so, it was the best program of the 1950s by a relative mile.

One key note: The AP final rankings came out at the end of the regular seasons, not after the NCAA Tournaments.

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1949 | 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time



NCAA Basketball National Champions

1949 Kentucky, 1950 CCNY, 1951 Kentucky, 1952 Kentucky, 1953 Indiana, 1954 La Salle, 1955 San Francisco, 1956 San Francisco, 1957 North Carolina, 1958 Kentucky, 1959 Cal



AP Poll: 1949 to 1959 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Kentucky 228

2NC State 132

3 Bradley 124

4 Kansas State 119

5 Illinois 113

6 San Francisco 104

7 Oklahoma State (A&M) 102

8 Duquesne 100

8 Kansas 100

10 Saint Louis 96

11 West Virginia 90

12 Indiana 86

13 Dayton 83

13 Holy Cross 83

13 La Salle 83

16 UCLA 80

17 Iowa 75

18 Seattle 71

19 St. John’s 69

20 North Carolina 68

21 Western Kentucky 66

22 Notre Dame 63

23 Cincinnati 54

24 Washington 53rd

25 Duke 50

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Louisville 49, Utah 49, Mississippi State 45, Michigan State 43, Oklahoma City 41, SMU 41, Vanderbilt 41, Seton Hall 36, Alabama 35, Minnesota 35, LSU 33, Villanova 33, Temple 32, Ohio State 30, Wake Forest 29 , Auburn 28, Cal 28, George Washington 26, Maryland 26, Arizona 25, Marquette 24, Columbia 23, USC 22, Wyoming 19, St. Bonaventure 18, Penn State 17, Tulane 17, Bowling Green 16, Oregon State 16, BYU 15, Yale 15, Memphis State 14, Long Island 13, St. Joseph’s 12, Toledo 12, Colorado 11, Saint Mary’s 11, Idaho State 10, Loyola-Chicago 10, Murray State 10, Niagara 10, Santa Clara 10, TCU 10 , Tulsa 10, Wisconsin 10, San Jose State 9, Butler 8, Siena 8, Washington State 8, DePaul 7, Hamline 7, Canisius 6, SW Missouri State 6, Texas State 6



Story continues

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1949 | 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1959 Final Top 20

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1959 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Cal

1 Kansas State

2 Kentucky

3 Mississippi State

4 Bradley

5 Cincinnati

6 NC State

7 Michigan State

8 Auburn

9 North Carolina

10 West Virginia

11 Cal

12 Saint Louis

13 Seattle

14 St. Joseph’s

15 Saint Mary’s

16 TCU

17 Oklahoma City

18 Utah

19 St. Bonaventure

20 Marquette

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1949 | 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1958 Final Top 20

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1958 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky

1 West Virginia

2 Cincinnati

3 Kansas State

4 San Francisco

5 Temple

6 Maryland

7 Kansas

8 Notre Dame

9 Kentucky

10 Duke

11 Dayton

12 Indiana

13 North Carolina

14 Bradley

15 Mississippi State

16 Auburn

17 Michigan State

18 Seattle

19 Oklahoma State

20 NC State

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1949 | 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1957 Final Top 20

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1957 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina

1 North Carolina

2 Kansas

3 Kentucky

4 SMU

5 Seattle

6 Louisville

7 West Virginia

8 Vanderbilt

9 Oklahoma City

10 Saint Louis

11 Michigan State

12 Memphis State

13 Cal

14 UCLA

15 Mississippi State

16 Idaho State

17 Notre Dame

18 Wake Forest

19 Bradley

T20 Canisius

T20 Oklahoma State (A&M)

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1949 | 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1956 Final Top 20

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1956 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: San Francisco

1 San Francisco

2 NC State

3 Dayton

4 Iowa

5 Alabama

6 Louisville

7 SMU

8 UCLA

9 Kentucky

10 Illinois

11 Oklahoma City

12 Vanderbilt

13 North Carolina

14 Holy Cross

15 Temple

16 Wake Forest

17 Duke

18 Utah

19 Oklahoma State (A&M)

20 West Virginia

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1949 | 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1955 Final Top 20

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1955 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: San Francisco

1 San Francisco

2 Kentucky

3 La Salle

4 NC State

5 Iowa

6 Duquesne

7 Utah

8 Marquette

9 Dayton

10 Oregon State

11 Minnesota

12 Alabama

13 UCLA

14 George Washington

15 Colorado

16 Tulsa

17 Vanderbilt

18 Illinois

19 West Virginia

20 Saint Louis

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1949 | 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1954 Final Top 20

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1954 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: La Salle

1 Kentucky

2 La Salle

3 Holy Cross

4 Indiana

5 Duquesne

6 Notre Dame

7 Bradley

8 Western Kentucky

9 Penn State

10 Oklahoma State (A&M)

11 U.S.C

12 George Washington

13 Iowa

14 LSU

15 Duke

16 Niagara

17 Seattle

18 Kansas

19 Illinois

20 Maryland

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1949 | 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1953 Final Top 20

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1953 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Indiana

1 Indiana

2 Seton Hall

3 Kansas

4 Washington

5 LSU

6 La Salle

7 St. John’s

8 Oklahoma State (A&M

9 Duquesne

10 Notre Dame

11 Illinois

12 Kansas State

13 Holy Cross

14 Seattle

15 Wake Forest

16 Santa Clara

17 Western Kentucky

18 NC State

19 DePaul

20 SW Missouri State

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1949 | 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1952 Final Top 20

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1952 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky

1 Kentucky

2 Illinois

3 Kansas State

4 Duquesne

5 Saint Louis

6 Washington

7 Iowa

8 Kansas

9 West Virginia

10 St. John’s

11 Dayton

12 Duke

13 Holy Cross

14 Seton Hall

15 St. Bonaventure

16 Wyoming

17 Louisville

18 Seattle

19 UCLA

20 Texas State

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1949 | 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1951 Final Top 20

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1951 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky

1 Kentucky

2 Oklahoma State (A&M

3 Columbia

4 Kansas State

5 Illinois

6 Bradley

7 Indiana

8 NC State

9 St. John’s

10 Saint Louis

11 BYU

12 Arizona

13 Dayton

14 Toledo

15 Washington

16 Murray State

17 Cincinnati

18 Siena

19 U.S.C

20 Villanova

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1949 | 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1950 Final Top 20

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1950 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: CCNY

1 Bradley

2 Ohio State

3 Kentucky

4 Holy Cross

5 NC State

6 Duquesne

7 UCLA

8 Western Kentucky

9 St. John’s

10 La Salle

11 Villanova

12 San Francisco

13 Long Island

14 Kansas State

15 Arizona

16 Wisconsin

17 San Jose State

18 Washington State

18 Kansas

20 Indiana

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1949 | 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1949 Final Top 20

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1949 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky

1 Kentucky

2 Oklahoma State (A&M)

3 Saint Louis

4 Illinois

5 Western Kentucky

6 Minnesota

7 Bradley

8 San Francisco

9 Tulane

10 Bowling Green

11 Yale

12 Utah

13 NC State

14 Villanova

15 UCLA

16 Loyola-Chicago

17 Wyoming

18 Butler

19 Hamline

20 Ohio State

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1949 | 1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

Story Originally appeared on College Football News