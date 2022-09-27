AP College Football Voter Apologizes For Making Mistake in Poll

AP college football voter Thomas Murphy, who covers Arkansas athletics, took to Twitter on Monday to apologize for an error he made compiling his Week 5 media poll.

In an outward show of honesty, Murphy discussed his error.

“CFB fans, I ask for your forgiveness,” Murphy’s tweet began. “I compiled my AP poll super early Sunday am and erred. I put UNC at 17, instead of NC State. Put the Wolfpack at 18 and inadvertently left out Oregon, my intended 18. Thanks [Ralph Russo] for working to reissue poll, get record straight.”

Ralph Russo of The Associated Press tweeted out an updated poll saying, “We cleaned up the misfire and the only differences were point totals for NC State and Oregon changed a little. Appreciate Tom reaching out.”

There were no changes to the actual ranking of teams in the Top 25.

Here is the new Top 25 ahead of Week 5, according to the AP poll.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. U.S.C

7. Kentucky

8. Tennessee

9. Oklahoma State

10. NC State

11. Penn State

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Be Miss

15. Washington

16. Baylor

17. Texas A&M

18. Oklahoma

19. BYU

20. Arkansas

21. Minnesota

22. Wake Forest

23. Florida State

24. Pittsburgh

25. Kansas State

Others receiving votes:

Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

