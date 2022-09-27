AP College Football Voter Apologizes For Making Mistake in Poll

AP college football voter Thomas Murphy, who covers Arkansas athletics, took to Twitter on Monday to apologize for an error he made compiling his Week 5 media poll.

In an outward show of honesty, Murphy discussed his error.

“CFB fans, I ask for your forgiveness,” Murphy’s tweet began. “I compiled my AP poll super early Sunday am and erred. I put UNC at 17, instead of NC State. Put the Wolfpack at 18 and inadvertently left out Oregon, my intended 18. Thanks [Ralph Russo] for working to reissue poll, get record straight.”

Ralph Russo of The Associated Press tweeted out an updated poll saying, “We cleaned up the misfire and the only differences were point totals for NC State and Oregon changed a little. Appreciate Tom reaching out.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button