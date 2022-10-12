AOL, SSA, Pope John Paul II take district wins Tuesday – Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Volleyball Report for Wednesday, Oct. 12

Academy of Our Lady whipped Karr 25-14, 25-12, 25-12 in a District 7-II contest Tuesday in Marrero.

Adelynn Creath led the Penguins with seven kills and three blocks while Jaci Carmadelle had seven kills. Abby Cao contributed 19 assists, Emma Cao had seven digs and Ella Treadway served five aces.

Academy of Our Lady (18-7, 2-0) Returns to district play Thursday at 4:30 pm at Helen Cox. The Cougars (10-11, 1-2) will host Booker T. Washington Thursday at 4:30 in another district contest.

St. Scholastica won its third straight District 5-II match, handling Lakeshore 25-15, 25-11, 25-6 at Lakeshore.

Laurel Bobrowski led the Doves with 10 kills, four digs and two aces, Lauren Gazeley had 10 kills, two digs and a block, Maren Davis had six kills and two blocks and Sophia Schega finished with five kills, four digs and two blocks.

SSA (13-9, 3-0) remained on top of District 5-II with the win. The Doves return to district play Thursday at Salmen at 4:30 pm while the Titans (5-6, 1-1) host Franklinton Thursday at 4:30 pm in district action.

Pope John Paul II stayed hot, Downing Rival Northlake Christian 25-12, 25-15, 25-16 at home in a District 5-IV battle.

Ali Tullis had 46 assists, 13 digs and four kills, Kayla Benedic had 19 kills, 14 digs, four aces and two blocks, Chloe Smith finished with 11 kills, 16 digs and an ace and Gabby Beaudette contributed 11 kills, three digs and two blocks.

Kady Benedic had three kills, two blocks and a dig, Regan McVay had 28 digs and served an ace and Peyton Natal had 11 digs and served three aces.

The Jaguars (15-6, 1-0) return to district play Thursday at Pine at 4:30 pm The Wolverines (12-10, 0-1) will entertain Sarah T. Reed Thursday at 4:30 pm in a non- district contest.

Area Prep Volleyball Results from Tuesday, Oct. 11

Abramson over Varnado 25-17, 25-18, 25-14

Academy of Our Lady over Karr 25-14, 25-12, 25-12

Archbishop Hannan over Loranger 25-5, 25-14, 25-11

Belle Chasse over Booker T. Washington 25-7, 25-7, 25-6

Dominican over John Ehret 25-8, 25-9, 25-9

Hahnville over Lutcher 26-24, 25-23, 25-11

Mandeville over Ponchatoula in three sets

Mount Carmel Academy over Chapel 25-19, 32-30, 25-15

Patterson over St. James 25-20, 25-18, 25-18

Pope John Paul II over Northlake Christian 25-12, 25-15, 25-16

Riverside Academy over White Castle 25-14, 25-15, 25-11

Salmen over Franklinton 25-11, 25-9, 25-22

Springfield over St. Helena 25-8, 25-2, 25-10

St. Scholastica over Lakeshore 25-15, 25-11, 25-16

Thomas Jefferson over Jefferson Rise 25-3, 25-1, 25-4