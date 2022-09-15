Antony’s Incredible reaction after Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal

Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo

Antony was Manchester United’s most expensive soccer player in this transfer market. The club paid more than 100 million euros for the Brazilian. This player was a request from Coach Erik ten Hag, as he trained him at Ajax and knows him perfectly.

Antony is selected from Brazil and Manchester United fans hope that this player will become one of the most important players in the team. He has talent, speed and is similar to the style of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Antony just declared a few days ago that he admires Cristiano Ronaldo and that he hopes to learn a lot from the Portuguese. The Brazilian has already scored a goal in the Premier League against Arsenal, but he is expected to have a better performance in the following matches.

Antony’s emotional moment with Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the season against Sheriff in the Europa League. The Portuguese took a penalty and celebrated with all his teammates. Although the player who hugged CR7 the most was Antony, the Brazilian can see that he loves and admires this great soccer star.