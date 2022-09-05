Antony Reflects On Manchester United Debut Goal

Antony was signed by Manchester United on deadline day in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Brazilian joined from Ajax for a fee of £85 million, making him United’s second most expensive signing.

Antony was handed a start in the game against Arsenal by manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Winger got off to a great start in his United career by scoring on his debut in United’s 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Antony's debut with Manchester United

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button