Antony announces his arrival at Manchester United with a dream debut goal against Arsenal

But he was named in the starting line-up by manager Erik ten Hag for Sunday’s Premier League Clash in Manchester.

They immediately began paying back his huge transfer fee with a well-taken goal in the 35th minute of the match.

After being played through on goal by Marcus Rashford, Antony kept his composure to curl the ball past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Antony grew in confidence after the goal and attempted an audacious lob over Ramsdale in the closing stages of the half but saw his shot easily saved by the England international.

United supporters on social media were delighted with the immediate impact of Antony.

“WORTH EVERY PENNY!!!!,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another added: “What a signing.”

While a third wrote: “Antony just silenced all his haters.”

But his debut goal was enough to give the home side a one-goal lead at the break.

Explaining his decision to start Antony, Ten Hag said pre-match: “He can be a real threat.

“On that right wing, with his speed, without the ball movement, but also with his dribbles. And also, he is very good at pressing, and I think that that is what we need against Arsenal, who are a good football team.

“If you let them play that’s a problem, so we need to really be good pressing and pressing the back line of Arsenal. Yes [biggest test], but also for them, that’s clear. It’s a big test, but the biggest test I think was Liverpool.