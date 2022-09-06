Antonio Johnson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, prospect ranking, recruiting profile, more about Texas A&M S

Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Johnson emerged as one of the top safeties in the SEC last season, amassing 79 tackles to go along with 8.5 tackles for loss, six passes defended and an interception. A PFF first-team All-American, Johnson should only continue to improve in his third season in College Station.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Johnson, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 20

20 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 200

: 200 Hometown : East St. Louis, Illinois

: East St. Louis, Illinois Interesting facts: Only allowed 228 yards on 62 targets (3.7 average) in 2021, per PFF

Position: Well. 1 S| Overall: Well. 9

high school: East St. Louis (East St. Louis, Illinois)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9650)

National: 78 | S: 4 | Illinois: 1

High school accolades: All-American Bowl selection

Check out Antonio Johnson’s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

2022 1 4 1.0 1.0 0 0 0 2021 12 79 8.5 1.0 6 1 1 2020 7 14 0.5 0.0 1 0 0

College Accolades

Honors

2021: First-team All-American (PFF)

2021: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press)

2021: Defensive Playmaker Award and Mr. Dependable Skill Award at team Banquet

Notable statistics

2021 (vs. Mississippi State): Career-high 15 tackles

Initial Scouting report

“Johnson has great size to go along with an excellent Athletic skillset. He communicates shifts and has a quick key and trigger to play downhill. The Illinois native fights through blocks and plays a rugged style of football. In an era where NFL teams value versatility , his ability to cover the slot allows NFL teams to disguise coverage pre-snap.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards