Antonio Brown uses lewd incident to push for NFL job

Antonio Brown is back under the microscope after an incident in Dubai, and he used the moment to signal an effort to get back into the NFL.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, who left the team in the middle of a game during the end of the 2021 season, was seen in a video fully nude at a hotel pool. The New York Post, which obtained video of the incident, reported that the incident had taken place on May 14 and that the free-agent NFL player had been kicked out of the hotel.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, NC

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Brown wrote a crude tweet in response to the controversy on Sunday.

“I’m telling every team that needs some offense to pick up AB bc he’s shown that he still has the ability to expose a D,” they wrote.

On Saturday, he seemingly called the report “disinformation.”

Antonio Brown onstage during his single release party at Sins of Sapphire on January 09, 2022, in New York City.

Antonio Brown onstage during his single release party at Sins of Sapphire on January 09, 2022, in New York City.
(Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

“It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as Guinea pigs,” Brown wrote.

“Every chance they get to Sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the Headlines would read ‘AB having a wild night with nude female’. Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime,” he added.

Antonio “AB” Brown poses during the SprayGround 2022 Pop Up Fashion Show at Times Square on September 08, 2022, in New York City.
(Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Brown was cut by the Buccaneers following his outburst in January. They claimed he was injured at the time and was being coaxed to play. The Buccaneers denied Brown’s allegations.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

