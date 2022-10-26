Antonio Brown Calls Out NBA for Ruining His Viral Dance

Antonio Brown has not played in the NFL since January 2022. But since then, he has been seen at all sorts of places, making headlines in whatever he does. Brown just knows how to keep becoming a talking point. In between all that, Brown’s dance went viral with his catchphrase “Put that sh*t on”. The dance moves quickly caught a trend and now some NBA players joined in. This did not go down well with Brown.

Antonio Brown calls out the NBA

After the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA matchup, some Grizzlies players were seen emulating the dance moves of Antonio Brown. Brown wasn’t happy with the video that the NBA’s official Twitter account put up. They reacted to the video and told the NBA that the song for the dance was wrong.

Here is the video of the Grizzlies dancing and AB’s response to it.

Since the dance went viral, many stars from the NFL and other leagues have emulated it. NBA star Draymond Green, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, appeared to recreate the dance with the legendary LeBron James. NFL star Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs also performed the viral dance after a successful reception against the Arizona Cardinals.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson had said on social media that he couldn’t wait to do that dance during the season. Whereas the New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram did it in the training camp practice before the season started. Pretty catchy, isn’t it?

Brown’s exile from the NFL

Antonio Brown last played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Jets in January of 2022. He left the game midway, removing his kit and waving to the fans. Brown went inside the locker room despite not being benched and was never seen in the NFL again.

The Buccaneers canceled Brown’s contract a few days after the incident. He has been a free agent ever since.

Since leaving the field on that fateful day, Brown has lived off social media. He also tried his hand at rap, performing at the ‘Rolling Loud’ festival in July. His most popular song is ‘Pit not the palace’ and has over one million Streams on Spotify.

He has also been in the news for taking a dig at former teammate Tom Brady. Recently, they launched Merchandise with the photo of Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen. Brown said all the sale proceeds will go to “charities working for America’s fatherless kids”.

Will the fans ever see AB back in the NFL?

