Antisemitic literature distributed throughout the Culver City neighborhood over the weekend

Police are investigating after multiple Culver City Residents reported finding antisemitic literature dispersed at their homes over the weekend.

A flyer distributed to Westwood Residents in October. (Sam Yebri/Instagram)



“On Sunday … the Culver City Police Department was made aware of an antisemitic hate incident that occurred in Culver City,” police said in a statement. “The incident involved the distribution of antisemitic hate publications in one Culver City neighborhood.”

Multiple Neighbors are said to have found the publication at their homes.

Police said that the publication “was produced by a known hate group who has distributed similar hate materials in surrounding cities.

In recent months, antisemitic Flyers have been dispersed in Beverly Hills is multiple occasionsas well as in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

CCPD said that it is working with other neighboring law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.

“Any criminal activity that is discovered as a result of this investigation will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for criminal filing consideration,” the statement said.