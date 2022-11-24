Antigone Kefala wins Patrick White Award for contribution to Australian literature

Minimalist poet, Antigone Kefala, has been announced as the Winner of the 2022 Patrick White Literary Award for her contribution to Australian literature.

The award, presented by Perpetual, recognizes Kefala’s Achievements as a poet, and a Writer of fiction and non-fiction.

“I am full of admiration for Patrick White, and for the encouragement he has given to Australian writers. I met him several times and liked him,” Kefala said on winning the award.

“I am very honored to receive this prestigious award given in his name, and the recognition it offers, as for a long time my writing has existed outside the major lines of Australian literature.”

Kefala has written three works of fiction (The First Journey, The Island and Alexia) and five Poetry collections (The Alien, Thirsty Weather, European Notebook, Absence: New and Selected Poems, and Fragments).

Fragments won the 2017 Judith Wright Calanthe Award and was shortlisted for the Prime Minister’s Award for Poetry.

Antigone Kefala has published four books with Giramondo: the award-winning Poetry collection Fragments; the journal collections Sydney Journals (2008) and Late Journals (2022); and Summer Visit (2003), a collection of three short stories. Learn more: https://t.co/XnbLO3Pvy5 pic.twitter.com/UZsz4W2Klt — Giramondo Publishing (@GiramondoBooks) November 24, 2022

The Patrick White Literary Award was established by Nobel Prize-winning author Patrick White. For the past 48 years, it has been awarded to an author who has made an ongoing contribution to Australian literature but may not have received adequate recognition.

As part of the Patrick White Literary Award, Kefala will receive $15,000.

Source: Giramondo Publishing.