Antigo Youth are Invited to Sign Up for Area Basketball Programs

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

High School basketball coaches, Carla Wissbroecker and Shaun Smith, are inviting the local youth of our community to register online for Little Dribblers (grades K-3), Little Robins (grades 4-6), and GNBL traveling teams (grades 5-8 ).

“Our youth program is focused on Fundamentals and giving the kids the tools to do the skills they have learned on their own.” said Coach Carla, Antigo High School Girls Basketball Coach.

The youth programs, Little Dribblers and Little Robins, start October 20, and high school coaches are eager to get started with our Antigo youth. The Great Northwest Basketball League (GNBL) traveling girls’ teams start in November, while boys’ teams start in January. Registration is open for these opportunities on the City of Antigo Website under Parks and Recreation, Rec Programs/Events, Sports & Activities, Basketball. Or at: https://secure.rec1.com/WI/city-antigo-parks-recreation/catalog/index?filter=Y2F0ZWdvcnklNUIzMTY3JTVEPTEmc2VhcmNoPSZyZW50YWwlNUJmcm9tJTVEPSZyZW50YWwlNUJ0byU1RD0

“Our youth program is very important to the future success of the varsity program. We would like the young Robins to join our Camps to develop the necessary skills that it takes to be successful in the future. They will learn these skills through drills and fun games that help them gain a love for the game.” said Coach Smith, our new Antigo High School Boys Basketball Coach.

The Antigo Center Court Club is the funding body for the program and is overseen by an experienced group of basketball enthusiasts to include Bruce Brown, President; Brittany Skarlupka, Vice President; Cal Diercks, Treasurer; Pat Lund; Paul Thomae, Andy Krueger, and Erik Yuska, all voting board members.

The group is looking forward to the upcoming calendar sale that is always their largest annual fundraiser for the program. Calendars are sold for $20 each and give ample opportunities for cash awards during the upcoming high school basketball season.