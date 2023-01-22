Anti-Trafficking Volleyball Tournament for Human Trafficking Awareness month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and that is why the Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force is hosting events to help spread awareness.

Dozens of participants gathered at the Elite Fitness center to spread the word about human trafficking awareness month with their first ever Anti-Trafficking volleyball tournament.

Brittney Skinner, legal secretary for the Kern County District Attorney’s office and Human Trafficking Task Force says about 70 people took part in the tournament and were able to be informed about the importance of Human Trafficking Awareness month.

“Before we started the tournament, I did speak to them about what’s going on in Kern County so that they knew what was going on. I think it’s important because I don’t think the community understands how big human trafficking is in Kern County. I think when I tell people this is going on in Kern County and explain to them what’s happening they’re kind of shocked because they don’t think it’s happening. It’s good to let the community know this is what’s happening, this is what you can do to help.”

Skinner says the funds that are raised at each of the human Trafficking Awareness month events go towards providing resources and assisting human trafficking victims.

“All of the money that is being raised here today is going to be donated to the Kern County Justice Center Foundation. It will go directly to support human trafficking victims. Community awareness. Any way that we can do it and just getting the word out there.”

The Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force has additional human trafficking awareness month events coming up.