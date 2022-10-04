Anti-Semitic literature once again found in North Shore

Wilmette Police are investigating another in the latest of discoveries of anti-Semitic literature in the area, authorities said.

In the latest incident of what has been an ongoing issue along the North Shore in recent months, anti-Semitic materials were discovered the morning of Sept. 11 in a driveway in the 500 block of Romona Road in Wilmette.

The materials appear to be similar to those found in the previous incidents, according to Wilmette Police Commander Michael McGarry.

Police remain in search of the culprit.

“Currently, we have no suspects, and the investigation is ongoing. Our Investigators will communicate with any law enforcement group who receives a report of a similar incident and try to determine any connections,” McGarry wrote in an email.

Village President Senta Plunkett denounced the latest incident.

“We absolutely repudiate the distribution of these antisemitic materials in our community and our goal is to foster an inclusive community where all feel welcome,” Plunkett said.

Plunkett reiterated a statement she issued in June, following a previous discovery.

“We strive to foster an inclusive community and are both saddened and disgusted by these actions in Wilmette and our neighboring communities,” she said. “In no uncertain terms, we denounce all forms of hate speech and stand by our Jewish neighbors.”

David Goldenberg, the Midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, said these types of occurrences are being reported to law enforcement and his agency regularly follows up on these incidents.

“Sometimes on different chats or websites people might take credit for it. It is rare these days, but when they do, we will certainly provide any type of information that we have to law enforcement,” Goldenberg said.

Goldenberg added the people dropping off the literature can be caught, pointing to Kenosha Police issuing over $4,300 in fines to a man as he was charged with more than two dozen counts of littering earlier this year.

“It just shows that individuals who want to spread their hateful messages and ideologies will be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Goldenberg said.

Daniel I. Dorfman is a freelance reporter with Pioneer Press.