Anthony Robinson II Joins Mizzou Basketball

Anthony Robinson II is set to join the Missouri men’s basketball program for the 2023-24 season, signing his National Letter of Intent Wednesday.

A Florida state champion, Robinson is a four-star point guard who ranks in the top 100 nationally in the Class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the first signee for the Tigers’ class on the initial day of November’s early signing period – a group that currently ranks as the 17th-best in the Nation according to 247Sports.

“Anthony was our first commit in the Class of 2023 and one we are really looking forward to working with,” said Whitten Family Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dennis Gates . “He really blossomed during the summer and continues to improve due to his strong work ethic. Anthony embodies our eight core values ​​at Missouri and will fit well within our style of play as he showcases a very aggressive disposition on both ends of the floor. He is a versatile and aggressive player who is a three-level scorer with a defensive mindset. Anthony will be a key piece of the puzzle for us and it is a great addition for Mizzou.”

Leading Florida State University High School to the 3A state title, Robinson averaged 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game as a junior, while shooting 56 percent from the field. A top-20 point guard in the nation, he also plays for the Georgia Stars AAU program.

“Anthony has grown as a leader and his ability to affect the game with his playmaking ability is next level,” said Florida State High School head Coach Charlie Ward. “He is a competitor and I am grateful he is playing for us. Congratulations on him becoming a Tiger and we are all very proud of him.”

Robinson joins a program that features a first-year head coach in Gates. The Consensus top-20 Class of 2023 follows signing the nation’s No. 2 transfer Portal class during the spring of 2022.