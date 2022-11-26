Anthony Richardson responds to questions about the NFL Draft

Anthony Richardson ended up on the wrong side of things on Friday night. His Florida Gators fell to Florida State, 45-38, in a thrilling regular season finale.

Although Richardson had more than 235 combined yards and three touchdowns, he completed just nine of his 27 pass attempts. That didn’t sit well with the budding superstar and when asked about upcoming Bowl games and the 2023 NFL Draft, where he’s expected to be a top pick, Richardson scoffed.

They aren’t interested in looking ahead. Instead, Richardson wants to know what went wrong against FSU.

Anthony Richardson asked about the Bowl game or NFL Draft … “Just gotta go back to the drawing board and figure out why (I was) 9-27.” — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) November 26, 2022

“I see nine completions, 27 attempts. It’s just crazy to see that it was only nine completions,” Richardson said after the game, via The Athletic. “That’s just crazy to me.

“We’ve just gotta get to the drawing board and figure out why I’m 9-for-27. Get to the drawing board and figure this out so the next game we can do better.”

NFL general managers and scouts would also like to figure that out.

Richardson may be a top quarterback prospect, but his value could be bogged down by a 6-6 record in 2022 and a career completion percentage of just 54.7. Perhaps he had that in mind when answering draft questions and used it as an opportunity to show Talent evaluators he’s dedicated to improvement.