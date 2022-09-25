Anthony Richardson attracting major interest from NFL executives

Anthony Richardson wearing headphones.

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) during the Gator Walk before the first game of the season outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 4, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Preparations for the 2023 NFL Draft have already started among NFL teams, and one of the players already attracting attention is Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Multiple NFL executives are in attendance for Florida’s game at Tennessee on Saturday, in part to Scout Richardson, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders sent scouts and executives, while general manager Dave Ziegler headed a Las Vegas Raiders contingent.

On paper, the Raiders don’t need a quarterback, but there seems to be a lack of total faith in Derek Carr at the moment. The other three teams could certainly be in the market for a quarterback, with the Buccaneers facing a potential Tom Brady retirement and the Giants and Commanders facing questions about the long-term viability of Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz.

Richardson has certainly shown impressive skills for the Gators, and fits the profile of the dual-threat quarterbacks that have taken the league by Storm in recent years. Of course, the jump from the SEC to the NFL is a big one, but he at least has NFL Scouts intrigued.

