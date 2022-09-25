Anthony Richardson attracting major interest from NFL executives

Preparations for the 2023 NFL Draft have already started among NFL teams, and one of the players already attracting attention is Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Multiple NFL executives are in attendance for Florida’s game at Tennessee on Saturday, in part to Scout Richardson, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders sent scouts and executives, while general manager Dave Ziegler headed a Las Vegas Raiders contingent.

The intrigue in Anthony Richardson on the NFL level hasn’t waned. The Raiders have three people in town to scout Tennessee/Florida, including GM Dave Ziegler. The QB needy Bucs, Giants and Commanders also had multiple scouts/execs at the Swamp for the Kentucky game. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 24, 2022

On paper, the Raiders don’t need a quarterback, but there seems to be a lack of total faith in Derek Carr at the moment. The other three teams could certainly be in the market for a quarterback, with the Buccaneers facing a potential Tom Brady retirement and the Giants and Commanders facing questions about the long-term viability of Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz.

Richardson has certainly shown impressive skills for the Gators, and fits the profile of the dual-threat quarterbacks that have taken the league by Storm in recent years. Of course, the jump from the SEC to the NFL is a big one, but he at least has NFL Scouts intrigued.