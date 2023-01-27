Anthony Kim still plays golf, has thought about LIV Golf

Anthony Kim left golf fans wanting more.

Known for his swagger and social life, Kim won three times on the PGA Tour from 2008-2010 and was a star at the 2008 Ryder Cup before injuries to his hand and surgery to his left Achilles Tendon stalled his career. The last time we saw Kim on the course was when he withdrew from the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship.

So why are we talking about him today, more than ten years after his last PGA Tour appearance? A New York Times feature on Kim’s quick rise and quiet exit included some great tidbits on the former star, including his thoughts on LIV Golf.

In the feature, longtime swing Coach Adam Schriber confirmed that Kim still has “the same swing you remember” and that he still plays on occasion. Over the last two years, Schriber said he’s played with Kim twice.

Kim’s caddy from 2008-2009, Eric Larson, told the Times about how he once went to a public driving range in Los Angeles with Kim and none other than Cheech and Chong’s Tommy Chong, whom Larson met in federal prison. He also mentioned a recent phone call with Kim where he asked about his interest in LIV Golf.

From the feature:

“They go, ‘I don’t know. I really don’t know.’” Larson said. “I said, ‘Come on, man, get the old Clubs out. Go out there and have some fun.’ And he starts laughing at me. They go, ‘That’s what everybody wants me to do!’”

A decade later and Kim still knows what the fans want.