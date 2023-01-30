Anthony Kim LIV Golf Report Rebuffed By Friend Of Enigmatic Former PGA Tour Star

A few raised eyebrows and raised hopes that the golfing Enigma that is Anthony Kim could be back in the Limelight seem to have been dashed, with reports about him thinking about a possible move to LIV Golf being trashed by a friend.

The 37-year-old hasn’t played competitive golf since 2012, yet Kim remains a Headline Maker whenever he’s mentioned in connection with a possible return.

