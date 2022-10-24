Anthony Kim discussed LIV Golf with PGA Tour officials

PGA Tour officials talked to more than 100 entities and people around golf in regards to alternative leagues such as LIV Golf, including sponsors, broadcasters and former Tour Winner Anthony Kim, court documents show in the ongoing lawsuit between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

On Monday, a Discovery hearing before Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen for the US District Court, California Northern District, will go a long way in determining how much Latitude in Discovery Judge van Keulen will give to LIV and the PGA Tour.

