Anthony Kim apparently hasn’t dismissed a LIV Golf opportunity, former caddie says | Golf News and Tour Information

Yes, AK … your fan base would be giddy if you joined LIV and people could watch you play golf again. It’s unknown whether he has actually received an offer from LIV, but the three-time PGA Tour Winner was curiously named in a legal filing in the fall in which LIV sought information from the tour on prominent names whom the tour may have talked to about LIV . It doesn’t necessarily mean LIV gave Kim a formal offer, but it doesn’t quell any of those LIV Rumors we mentioned earlier.