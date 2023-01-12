Anthony Gill Tallies New Career-High, Former Hoos Shine Across the NBA

It’s been nearly a month since Anthony Gill had his last chance to play extended minutes in an NBA game. On Wednesday night, Gill finally got another opportunity and made the most of it, scoring a career-high 18 points to help the Washington Wizards defeat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 in DC

Gill played a season-high 23 minutes and was a force in the paint, knocking down 7/11 field goal attempts to surpass his previous career-high of 15 points recorded back in February of 2022. Coming into Wednesday night’s game, Gill had scored just 21 total points since the beginning of December, as the former Virginia basketball star was confined to Mostly garbage-time minutes for the past several weeks. Washington’s decision to give Gill extended playing time against the Bulls certainly paid off, as he recorded a new career-high 18 points to go along with four rebounds and one assist and helped the Wizards snap a three-game losing streak.

