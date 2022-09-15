Anthony expands role as New Albany’s leader

Gabe Anthony beams with pride looking back on his junior season, when his 28 goals and three assists helped lead the New Albany boys soccer team to the brink of its second consecutive Division I state tournament.

Still, Anthony — a senior midfielder who was named first-team all-OCC-Ohio Division, first-team all-district and second-team all-state — is every bit as proud of a more balanced stat line to start this year.

“I wouldn’t say I was selfish last year. It’s just how it panned out,” Anthony said, smiling. “But now, more eyes are on me. I have to give up the ball to more guys running into the box. That’s what I’ve been doing and that’s what I plan to keep doing. It’s a team sport. I don’t need all the stats. I just want us to win.”

Anthony then paused and chuckled before adding, “But I won’t give up a good shot, either.”

One of two returning starters along with senior defender Josh Richardson, Anthony had three goals and three assists through four games to pace an offense that was still finding its way.

New Albany was 3-1-1 overall before playing Copley on Sept. 17 and 1-0 in the OCC-Ohio Entering a Sept. 21 game against Gahanna.

Anthony had seven goals in 2020, when the Eagles were Division I state runners-up, before breaking out as a junior.

Even then, 2022 graduates Ashton Bilow, Derrick Harris, Henri Heyes, Kameron Kist and Gavin Miriello — all of whom play in college at Ohio State, Capital, Denison, Loyola Chicago and Otterbein, respectively — drew most of the attention from opponents during a 20-1 season that ended with a 1-0 loss to Dublin Jerome in a regional final.

“When you have the personalities of those guys, (Anthony) didn’t have to talk a lot because those guys were all the time. They drew the attention,” Coach Johnny Ulry said. “Gabe knew he had to be ready and counted on. Be open for the shot, be ready.”

Anthony, who had four-goal games against Johnstown as a sophomore and Pickerington Central last year, is embracing the added responsibility.

“I’m kind of a leader on this team. It’s good. I like it. I’m excited to see where this goes,” he said. “Everyone knows what I did last year and I don’t have those guys hiding me anymore. It’s a big change, but I have to work with it.”

Teammate Spencer Chadwick, a senior midfielder who has played with Anthony since the latter moved here from Philadelphia in the fourth grade, praised Anthony’s durability and versatility.

“He’s always been a dominant scorer. Recently, he’s been a great passer, too,” Chadwick said. “They can find people with assists. He’s been great for us. You can always go to him to create opportunities. He can play all 80 minutes if you need him to.”

Anthony plans to major in business, likely at Indiana, Miami University or Wisconsin. While he would play soccer on a club or Intramural level, he did not rule out walking on if presented the opportunity.

“He’s always let everyone know he could be counted on,” Ulry said. “He’s taken what he learned and now he’s one of our main leaders.”

