Anthony expands role as New Albany’s leader

Gabe Anthony beams with pride looking back on his junior season, when his 28 goals and three assists helped lead the New Albany boys soccer team to the brink of its second consecutive Division I state tournament.

Still, Anthony — a senior midfielder who was named first-team all-OCC-Ohio Division, first-team all-district and second-team all-state — is every bit as proud of a more balanced stat line to start this year.

“I wouldn’t say I was selfish last year. It’s just how it panned out,” Anthony said, smiling. “But now, more eyes are on me. I have to give up the ball to more guys running into the box. That’s what I’ve been doing and that’s what I plan to keep doing. It’s a team sport. I don’t need all the stats. I just want us to win.”

