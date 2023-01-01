Anthony Edwards’ surprising answer to the Hardest player he has had to guard in the NBA – Basketball Network

Anthony Edwards © Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Not much has gone right for the Minnesota Timberwolves so far this season, but they have seen Anthony Edwards take a bit of a step forward on offense. Edwards’ scoring has increased for the third straight season, and with Karl-Anthony Towns on the sidelines, that has been a crucial development that has at least kept the Timberwolves afloat amid their slow start to the season.

Edwards believes that Cam Reddish is the toughest player he has had to guard in the NBA

On the other side of the ball, Edwards has continued to develop as a defender as well. Edwards is a long wing defender who really seems to be tapping into his defensive potential, and it’s not hard to see him becoming one of the best two-way players in the league down the line. Still, this is another area where Edwards still has room to grow; after all, he is only 21 years old.

Edwards has gone toe-to-toe with some big names across the league early on in his career, whether it be attacking them on offense or attempting to slow them down on defense. When it comes to playing defense, though, there’s a player that Edwards finds particularly tough to guard, and it’s different from a name many folks would expect. When asked the question, Edwards singled out Cam Reddish before providing a short and sweet response as to why he picked Reddish here.

“Cam Reddish. They cold.” – Anthony Edwards, Ballislife

Edwards selection of Cam Reddish here is quite surprising

As previously mentioned, Edwards has played against the best of the best early in his career, which is why Reddish is such a surprising choice for the most demanding player he’s had to guard in the NBA early on in his career. It’s not that Reddish is a bad player; he’s in the NBA, after all. But considering who Edwards has played against, it’s a fairly surprising decision.

Reddish currently finds himself embroiled in drama with the New York Knicks, as he has had his minutes completely cut as the sides explore a trade for him. Reddish is a talented player in the right situation, but that situation doesn’t appear to be in New York with the Knicks, and it will be interesting to see whether or not he ends up getting traded this season.

As for why Reddish is the toughest player Edwards has to defend, no one really knows. Again Reddish is a solid scorer, but he’s averaging just 8.4 points per game this season and has yet to play in nearly a month. Considering how the Knicks are on a five-game losing streak, it doesn’t make sense why they aren’t using Reddish, but we may see why Edwards is so high on Reddish if he ends up getting traded.