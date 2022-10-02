Anthony Edwards Lists How He’s Improved Ahead Of The New NBA Season: “I Got More Explosive, I’m Quicker, I Just Got More Energy.”

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn/USA Today Sports

The NBA has been blessed with an incredible amount of young talent in the last few seasons. Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Jayson Tatum have all established themselves, while Ja Morant and Zion Williamson have made themselves heard. There are some more youngsters ready to take the next step as well, with big things expected from the players drafted in 2020, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball.

Edwards has averaged 20 points per game over his 2 seasons in the league so far. His scoring ability is truly elite and he is widely expected to take the next step this season. The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade, and they are ready to win now. And it would seem that their star is just as ready, having worked on himself over the offseason. Edwards explained recently just how much he has changed too.

Reporter: “Do you feel different out there?”

Anthony Edwards: “Yeah for sure, yeah I feel a lot different. I got more explosive, I’m quicker. I’m more energetic, I just got more energy. I’m in better shape and we’re still working on getting in even better shape. So yeah, it’s great.”

This is fantastic news for Timberwolves fans, if Edwards can become an All-NBA caliber player, then they can seriously think about contending for championships and maybe even winning them. Being a better athlete always helps, and physically is not the only way Edwards is improving.

Anthony Edwards Promised To Improve Following His Controversial Instagram Post

Edwards had another growing experience over the offseason after he ended up posting a homophobic Instagram story. They ended up getting a lot of backlash over it and even got fined by the league. But he has promised to do what it takes to grow and do better in that regard.

“Man, I respect everybody. I know what I posted was immature and I’m sorry for that, if I hurt anyone. I’m working with the team and I’m sorry to all the Minnesota fans. I’m working to be better. I’m willing to do whatever man, whatever it takes to make it right. To show everybody that I come with respect and that’s not who I am and I’m willing to take it as far as I need to.”

It seems the summer has been a productive one for Edwards on every front, he is growing as a player and a person. Ant has all the tools to become one of the greatest in the NBA and it is up to him to live up to that. And it’s going to be exciting to see how he does it this season.