Anthony Edwards becomes an NBA All Star if he reaches these three goals

Starting his third season as the NBA’s 25th best player, according to ESPN, promising young star Anthony Edwards is primed for a Monster season. Tim Connelly, the new President of Basketball Operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves, is building a solid core around him for a Deeper playoff run. The former overall number one selection possesses all the tools to become one of the premier off guards/small forwards in the NBA.

To many, Karl-Anthony Towns is considered the pillar of the franchise. However, this is the season Ant-Man surpasses him. There are three keys to him elevating to All-Star status: to begin the season as the leader of the Timberwolves, carry the Wolves to the top of the Western Conference and demonstrate growth as a shooter, defender, and leader.

1. Anthony Edwards needs to start strong in the first three months

While head Coach Chris Finch figures out how to utilize the Twin Towers of Towns and new addition Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt, Edwards should take the reins as the leading scorer. The anticipated growth of Edwards is vital in propelling the Minnesota Timberwolves from Play-In recipients to Championship contenders.

His scoring average during the first three months of last season was a steady 23.0, 21.7, and 22.9 ppg. During that stretch, Edwards dropped 48 in a loss to the Warriors.

After reviewing his draft profile, Edwards’ comps were Dwyane Wade, Donovan Mitchell, and Zach LaVine. All three were stars, and that’s the level of play Edwards needs to reach All-Star status. Devin Booker, whose splits last season were 26.8/5.0/4.8, is whom Edwards needs to ensure he keeps pace with to lock up a spot on the All-Star squad.

If he continues to improve and shoot like he did in his 10-triple performance, his entry into the All-Star contest will be automatic.