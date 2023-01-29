Anthony Davis Sounds Off On Referees After Loss To Celtics

It’s Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played a thriller with the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

The Celtics won the contest 125-121 in overtime, and there was a lot of drama at the end of regulation.

As four-time NBA Champion LeBron James drove to the basket, he appeared to get fouled at the last second.

If the referees had blown the whistle, they would have had a chance at two free throws with the game knotted up at 105-105.

Instead, no foul was called, and the Celtics won overtime 20-16.

After the game, eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis did not hold back when he spoke to the media.

“It’s bull**it,” Davis said of the final play. “At the end of the day, It’s unacceptable, and I guarantee nothing will happen to the ref. We got cheated tonight, honestly.“

While those were strong words from Davis, he isn’t wrong.

The referees admitted they got the call at the end of regulation wrong, and he isn’t the only Laker to voice his displeasure.

Davis had missed 20 games in a row before returning and playing in each of the last two games.

He finished his night against the Celtics with 16 points, ten rebounds and four assists (on 6/15 shooting) in 34 minutes of playing time.

On the season, the NBA Champion forward is averaging 26.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest in 27 games (he’s also shooting 58.4% from the field).

The Lakers will play their next game on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets in New York.