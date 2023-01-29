Anthony Davis Sounds Off On Referees After Loss To Celtics

It’s Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played a thriller with the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

The Celtics won the contest 125-121 in overtime, and there was a lot of drama at the end of regulation.

As four-time NBA Champion LeBron James drove to the basket, he appeared to get fouled at the last second.

If the referees had blown the whistle, they would have had a chance at two free throws with the game knotted up at 105-105.

