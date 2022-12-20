Anthony Davis Set To Miss An “Extended Period” Of Time For Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have dug themselves a hole early on in the 2022-23 season and now 30 games in, they find themselves outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference with a 13-17 record.

To make matters worse, they will now be without star big man Anthony Davis, who has been having an All-Star season to this point, due to a right foot injury.

On Sunday, it was reported that Davis is expected to miss about one month with this foot injury, but further updates have been given.

Talking about Anthony Davis and the Lakers recently on his podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated that this is an injury that will force Davis to miss an “extended period” of time.

“He’s not gonna be out a game or two, he’s gonna be out an extended period,” Windhorst stated. “Hopefully, it’s an injury he can get some treatment on and get it healed. It’s not good, it’s not a sprained ankle, it’s not a sprained foot. From what I understand, it’s something more concerning than that.”

The Lakers really have not given any updates as to what kind of injury Davis sustained other than stating that he is out with what the team is calling “right foot soreness.” Normally, a player would be considered “day-to-day” with any type of soreness, but Los Angeles could be covering up something more major that they don’t want other teams around the league to find out about.

Injuries have defined Davis’ time with the Lakers, as he played in just 36 games during the 2020-21 season, followed by just 40 games during the 2021-22 season. Davis also missed time early on this season before suffering this mysterious right foot injury.

Anthony Davis’ health and his possible return to play is definitely a cause for concern for the Lakers right now, as they really don’t have time to wait around.

The Western Conference as a whole is very competitive this season and if Los Angeles is going to have a chance to make the playoffs, they will need their superstar big man healthy alongside LeBron James.

Whether or not this injury puts pressure on general manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front-office to make a move is something that will likely be revealed in the coming weeks.

Overall though, Windhorst’s update on Anthony Davis is something Lakers’ fans definitely did not want to hear.

