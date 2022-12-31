Anthony Davis Says Foot Injury Is Healing Quickly

Anthony Davis has missed a good chunk of December due to a foot injury, but the Lakers forward said his recovery process is moving along well.

Davis told reporters Friday that he was not experiencing as much pain in his right foot and that he is progressing in his healing process.

“It’s healing pretty quickly,” Davis said, per the Los Angeles Times. “So when we get back to LA, we’ll do another image of the foot, and see how far it’s healed since the last time I did it, which was the 22nd or the 23rd. And it’s really just about pain. The pain is still there, I still feel it a little bit, not as much as I did before. … I’ve been lifting, and lifting is fine. Everything I do in the weight room is fine.”

