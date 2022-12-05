Anthony Davis Makes NBA History In Lakers Win Sunday Night

While they began the 2022-23 season with a 2-10 record, the Los Angeles Lakers have begun to turn things around in large part thanks to Anthony Davis and his monumental contributions on the floor.

Having numerous 30-point double-double performances near the end of November, Davis put together one of his best games of his career on Sunday night against the Washington Wizards with 55 points, 17 rebounds and 3 blocks.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button