“Anthony Davis leads the NBA MVP race!”: Magic Johnson Heaps a Mountain of Praise After Lakers Superstar’s Explosion

Anthony Davis was on fire tonight. His 55-point eruption is the highest single-game score this season. He was at his explosive best and fans are starting to remark on his brilliance. AD was the man tonight. Magic Johnson is giving his seal of approval.

The Los Angeles Lakers are back to their winning best. The NBA is back to normal. The Lakers have been 8-2 in their last 10 and there is a glimmer of hope.

After being a defense-first team for the first 2 months, LA has pivoted to producing some great offense. The last few games have been a Joy to watch and Tonight felt like the culmination of all of that. AD was at the center of it all.

Magic Johnson thinks Anthony Davis should be the MVP frontrunner

And Magic Johnson, a Laker Legend thinks AD should be the front-runner for MVP? While AD’s performance has been scintillating, he should be in the conversation, not leading it.

With his 55 point and 17 rebound performance tonight, Anthony Davis leads the NBA MVP race! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 5, 2022

Coach Ham has been ecstatic to talk about Davis every time he gets the chance. And he has been relishing the dominant play from Davis.