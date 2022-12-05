Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant named NBA Players of the Week

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 7.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 7. West: Anthony Davis (@Lakers)

East: Kevin Durant (@BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/Jhp4ui2JmI — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

The 8-time All-Star helped lead LA to a 3-1 week with averages of 37.8 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.25 blocks during Week 7. Davis scored a combined 99 points over the final two games of the week, with 44 points against the Bucks and 55 points and 17 rebounds against the Wizards. The Lakers (10-12) are currently 12th in the West standings.

> Video Box Scores

Absolutely Dominant. Western Conference Player of the Week: @AntDavis23 pic.twitter.com/2teMNkzcAH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 5, 2022

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

The former Kia MVP continued his dominant season with 33.0 points on 65.4% shooting during Brooklyn’s 3-1 Week 7. Durant tipped off the week with 45 points on 19-for-24 shooting in Brooklyn’s win over Orlando. Durant currently ranks 6th in the NBA in scoring with 29.9 ppg. The Nets (13-12) are currently 8th in the East standings.

> Video Box Scores