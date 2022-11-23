Anthony Davis just dropped a stat line never done in NBA history

Anthony Davis gave the statisticians tracking Tuesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns all the work they can handle, as he posted a ridiculous stat line that no one before him had ever pulled off in the NBA — or at least since the 1973-74 NBA season (via ESPN Stats & Info).

“Finishing with 37 points, 21 rebounds, 5 blocks, & 5 steals; Anthony Davis becomes the first player to record 35 points, 20 rebounds, 5 blocks & 5 steals since blocks & steals became official in 1973-74.”

Anthony Davis had the Suns scratching their heads all game long, as there was barely anything they could do to slow him down and keep him in check on both ends of the floor. The Lakers lost the game, 115-105, but that shouldn’t take away much from the glowing performance of Davis, who’s been on quite a tear.

Over the last five Lakers games, Davis has put together averages of 30.0 points on 58.1 percent shooting from the field, 15.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks per outing. LeBron James did not play in four of those games, leaving plenty of extra burdens for Davis to carry. Fortunately for Los Angeles, Davis is responding and staying healthy while the four-time MVP is on the sidelines.

Davis is still one of the best players in the league, regardless of position, and his recent showings prove that at his best, the Lakers are always going to be tough to beat.

Los Angeles continues its road trip with two games in San Antonio coming up.

The Lakers are 5-11, the second-worst record in the Western Conference.