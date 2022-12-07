Anthony Davis has been dominant through 20 games played this season. The LA Lakers star is averaging 28.6 points per game, 12.8 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game, 1.4 steals per game, and 2.4 blocks per game. Additionally, he has shot 59.0% from the field while accounting for 4.1 win shares, the second-most in the NBA. His 31.9 player efficiency rating is the best in the NBA.

Former NBA player Eddie Johnson recently shared that he believes the star has become the Lakers’ new leader, stating:

“I think now Anthony Davis is accepting that he has to be Batman, and he is going for it, and they’re getting him the ball.”

Davis has shown why he is one of the top players in the NBA after plenty of fans and analysts began to question his ability over the past two seasons. The LA Lakers star is among the league leaders in nearly every category and was recently named the Western Conference Player of the Week after being snubbed the week prior. Furthermore, Davis’ success has translated to wins for the Lakers, as they are 8-2 over their past ten games after a Brutal 2-10 start.

Can Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers win another title?

Anthony Davis helped lead the LA Lakers to the 2019-2020 NBA Championship in his first season with the franchise. Since then, however, things have gone downhill for Davis and the Lakers.

Over the past two seasons, Davis and co-star LeBron James have both dealt with injuries, missing 78 and 53 games, respectively. Additionally, those injuries have derailed each of the past two seasons. In 2020-2021, Davis was forced out of action in the first round of the postseason, with the Lakers ahead in the series two games to one. LA was unable to win a game without Davis, dropping the final three games and losing the series.

Last season, things were much worse as the Lakers finished 33-49. Despite having a roster that many expected to compete for the title, they failed to make the postseason altogether.

The Lakers entered this season with much lower expectations, as many questioned their ability to make the postseason. After starting 2-10, it seemed as if they would, somehow, be Worse than last season, however, Davis’ recent play has quieted that talk for the time being.

