Anthony Davis Injury Update Reported On Monday

It’s Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Houston Rockets in California.

Anthony Davis was ruled out, which is his 16th straight game out of the starting lineup.

On December 23, the Lakers announced that the eight-time NBA All-Star would be out indefinitely.

Lakers on December 23: “After extensive consultation with Lakers team Physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.”

On Monday, Shams Charania (appearing on FanDuel TV) reported a positive update on Davis.

Charania is Monday: “Anthony Davis is expected to start running now, so once that happens, and he’s back onto the floor running full speed at that point, he’s gonna progress to contact work in the relative near future. I’m told that the hope is that Anthony Davis is gonna be able to get back out on the floor with a handful of games left before the All-Star break, so that puts you at about early February for a potential return for Anthony Davis to get back on the floor.”

Before getting injured, the former Kentucky star had been playing arguably the best basketball of his career.

In 25 games, he has averages of 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest (on 59.4% shooting from the field).

The Lakers came into Monday’s game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-24 record in 43 games.

However, the west has been close, so they are only two games out of the eighth seed.

Davis is in his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and in 2020 he helped them win the NBA Championship.

Prior to being traded to the Lakers, he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

His career averages are 24.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest in 629 games.