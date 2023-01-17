Anthony Davis Injury Update Reported On Monday

It’s Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Houston Rockets in California.

Anthony Davis was ruled out, which is his 16th straight game out of the starting lineup.

On December 23, the Lakers announced that the eight-time NBA All-Star would be out indefinitely.

Lakers on December 23: “After extensive consultation with Lakers team Physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.”

