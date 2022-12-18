Anthony Davis injury update: How long will the Lakers star be out for?

In Friday night’s Lakers 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets, big man Anthony Davis missed the second half with right foot pain.

It seemed to happen when he collided with Nikola Jokic in midair, and ESPN reported that he was experiencing discomfort in his right foot and did not expect it to be anything serious.

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said that Davis had received X-rays at the arena, but would likely undergo an MRI to learn the full extent of any damage.

“I don’t want to speak on it until I know exactly what’s going on,” says Ham.

Davis was Subbed out late in the first quarter and received medical attention. They returned in the second quarter, to minimal effect, scoring no points on only one shot with one rebound and two turnovers in eight minutes.

Lebron James was asked about the Lakers’ chances with the possibility that Davis may be out for a while, and said, “I mean obviously, health is always first when it comes to any of our teammates. And it doesn’t change with AD. And that’s the most important. So when we know something, we’ll go from there, but we wish the best of news, for sure.”

James continued, when pressed on the issue, saying, “Our team is built on having pretty much everyone. So, we’ll make the adjustment accordinglybut we haven’t done it, so we don’t know what that would look like.”

The best case scenario is that it is something that can be ok with a few days’ rest. But like the Lakers themselves, we will have to wait for what the MRI reveals before we know for sure.