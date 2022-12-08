Anthony Davis (illness), LeBron James (ankle) both out vs. Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers will be missing key scoring, rebounding and playmaking punches when they take on the Toronto Raptors Tonight (7:30 a.m. ET, NBA League Pass). Both forward/center Anthony Davis and forward LeBron James will miss the game due to illness and injury, respectively.

LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) and Wenyen Gabriel (left shoulder sprain) are out Tonight against the Raptors. Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness) is doubtful. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 7, 2022

Davis left Tuesday’s 116-102 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers because of the flu, putting a stop to his recent standout play. He came into the game having scored 99 points in his previous two games and had been on a tear over the past 10 as the Lakers went 8-2 to erase most of a horrible start this season.

The eight-time All-Star, who has played just 76 games over the past two seasons due to injuries, was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 37.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks in four games .

In his previous 10 games, the 29-year-old averaged 34.2 points and 15.4 rebounds. He also shot 63% from the floor and 86% from the free-throw line.

After the loss to the Cavs, Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said Davis’ symptoms gradually got worse during the course of the day.

“His temperature was 101 and some change,” Ham said. “AD wanted to try to play, but he felt too weak. He’s drained and dehydrated. That’s a huge loss, obviously, with the way he’s been playing lately.”

James played well against Cleveland, finishing with 21 points, 17 rebounds and four assists as he attempted to pick up the slack from Davis’ absence. He is averaging 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season. With their absences, the Lakers will be missing a combined 53.1 points, 21.4 rebounds and 9 assists as they take on Toronto.

At 10-13, the Lakers are two games behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 10 slots in the West. After playing the Raptors, Los Angeles will visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday (7:30 ET, ESPN) and Detroit Pistons on Sunday (6 ET, NBA League Pass) before returning home for three straight games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.