Anthony Browns makes Ravens NFL debut: Meet third-string QB

First, the Baltimore Ravens had to replace Lamar Jackson.

Then they had to put in someone to relieve the backup, Tyler Huntley.

And that’s how Anthony Brown found himself at quarterback for the Ravens on Sunday in a 16-14 win.

Huntley went to the locker room late in the third quarter with a concussion and did not return. Brown, an undrafted rookie free agent who played at Boston College and Oregon, stepped in.

With the Ravens leading 13-7, Brown’s first snap came from the Ravens 1-yard line following Mitchell Trubisky’s third interception of the game. (Trubisky himself was playing as a backup Sunday; starter Kenny Pickett departed in the first half and was in concussion protocol.) Brown connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 4-yard gain and the Ravens picked up a first down before punting.

