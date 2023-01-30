Anthony Albanese, Tony Burke unveil new arts policy

Loading The enthusiasm of others was tempered, however, as they await the fine print and final funding details on the policy – ​​the first since the Gillard government’s 2013 Creative Australia plan. Arts Minister Tony Burke confirmed $286 million in new money would underpin a new grant-making body, Creative Australia, which would take on and expand upon the functions of the old Australia Council. The Australia Council name will remain as the governing board of the new organization. Creative Australia will include four new investment bodies, which will have responsibility for First Nations works, writing, music and policing workplace harassment.

Burke also confirmed legislation would be introduced into parliament later this year regarding Australian content quotas for companies such as Netflix. An exact figure would be decided after industry consultation. Among initiatives Burke foreshadowed was the restoration of funding for digital games development that was axed a decade ago. A State of the Arts report will also be released every three years to monitor the health of the sector, as currently happens with the environment. Australia will join the United Kingdom, Canada, United States and Ireland with the appointment of a new position of poet laureate to help encourage a love of this highly regarded art form. The National Gallery of Australia, home to Jackson Pollock’s Blue poles, has also been given $12 million to fund long-term loans of works from its collection to share with regional and Suburban cultural institutions across Australia. But broader funding for cash-strapped national cultural institutions will await May budget deliberations. The government has promised to revisit student university contributions for the Humanities and to look at the flexibility an artist needs when looking at Centrelink’s mutual obligations requirements. Albanese said his government’s new policy was a bright and overdue moment for the sector. “You have endured a decade in which opportunity wasn’t so much missed as thrown away, capped by the years of the pandemic, in which the loss of opportunity was exacerbated by what was a calculated neglect,” Albanese said.